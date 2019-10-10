Elaine Elizabeth Frenzke, 90, of St. Augustine, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Oct. 4, 2019).
She was born Jan. 2, 1929, in Bonfield, the daughter of Elmer and Olive Buente Riegel. Elaine married Rudolph (Rudy) Frenzke on June 16, 1951, in Bonfield. Rudy passed away April 1, 2010, in St. Augustine, Fla.
Elaine graduated from Reddick High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Her nursing career was at St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Elaine and Rudy liked to travel, camp and fish. Elaine enjoyed oil painting, quilting and cooking and baking. She loved her dogs.
Surviving are two daughters, Marie and Diana Frenzke; two grandsons, Kyle (Emily) Horseman and David (Jordan) Horseman; one brother and sister-in-law, Reuben and Dorothy Riegel; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Riegel. Dan Gilbreath helped care for Elaine before she went to the nursing home and he also did maintenance and yard work for Elaine.
Preceding Elaine in death were her parents, Elmer and Olive; her aunt, Henrietta Buente, who took her mother’s place raising Elaine and her brothers and sister after her mother’s death in 1936. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Rollin, Arland and Paul; and her sister, Carolyn.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
