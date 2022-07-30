Elaine Cyr Holtzman

ST. ANNE — Elaine Cyr Holtzman, age 94, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Riverside Senior Living in Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation preceding private internment, with her beloved husband, Michael, in Oak Woods Cemetery, Chicago. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born May 27, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Percel and Marie (Bahlert) Cyr. She married Michael Holtzman, of Chicago, April 11, 1967. He preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2013.

