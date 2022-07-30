ST. ANNE — Elaine Cyr Holtzman, age 94, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at Riverside Senior Living in Bourbonnais.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation preceding private internment, with her beloved husband, Michael, in Oak Woods Cemetery, Chicago. Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 27, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Percel and Marie (Bahlert) Cyr. She married Michael Holtzman, of Chicago, April 11, 1967. He preceded her in death Sept. 16, 2013.
Mrs. Holtzman was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After a career in the printing and graphic arts business, she and her husband formed and operated an international offshore investment company in South America and Europe with their offices in Buenos Aires, London and Amsterdam.
After retiring in St. Anne in 1994, Mrs. Holtzman served on the Boards of Directors of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association, the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, and the former Kankakee County Animal Foundation. She also was Secretary of the Kankakee Chapter of SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives).
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra (KVYSO), P.O. Box 573, Kankakee, IL 60901 or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation (KCHF), P.O. Box 2115, Kankakee, IL 60901.
Surviving are a nephew and three nieces and their spouses, David and Natalie Cyr, Karen and John Holtan, and Renee and Scott Vandenberg, all of Wisconsin, and Janette and Gary, Knoblach, of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Cyr; five grandnieces, Faith, Layne and Grace Vandenberg, Kristen and Nicole Holtan, all of Wisconsin; a cousin, Charles Cyr, and a brother-in-law, Andre Holtzman, both of St. Anne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Richard Cyr.