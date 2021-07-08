WILMINGTON — Elaine Butterfield, 96, of Wesley Township, Wilmington, passed away Monday (July 5, 2021) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Care Communities Assisted Living in Kankakee.
Born Aug. 31, 1924, in Lorenzo, Iona Elaine was a daughter of Arthur and Grace (Shreeve) Thontlin.
She was raised in the Wilmington area and graduated from Wilmington Public Schools with the class of 1942.
On Sept. 12, 1942, Elaine married Robert Butterfield in the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. Together they raised their family and farmed in Wesley Township.
Elaine was a wonderful homemaker who always enjoyed numbers. She was a self-taught bookkeeper and managed the books for the family farm and trucking company until the age of 92.
She was a member of the Momence Antique Auto Club and in her free time enjoyed crocheting, sewing and working on puzzles.
Survivors include her sons, Charles (Teresa) Butterfield, of Manteno, and Thomas Butterfield, of Wilmington; granddaughters, Charlei (Randall) Feineis, of Bartlett, Joanna (Marc) Malmquist, of Homer, and Veronica (Brad) Featherston, of Manteno; grandson, Arthur (Annie) Butterfield, of Bowling Green, Va.; great-grandkids, Bobbilynn, Dylan and Logan Feineis, Eliana and Joseph Butterfield and Madelyn and Henry Malmquist; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 72 years, Robert Butterfield; and siblings, Eleanore (Allen) Hutton, Richard (Audrey) Thontlin and Robert (Barbara) Thontlin.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. The Rev. Joy Schlesselman, of Manteno United Methodist Church will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, where Elaine will be laid to rest with her late husband, Robert.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing.
