Eileen Lee

CLIFTON — Eileen (Benoit) Lee, 92, of Clifton, passed away Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) peacefully, at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
She was born May 30, 1929, the daughter of Vernon and Margaret (Clodi) Walsmith. Eileen married Richard Lee in 1979.
Eileen was a homemaker.
She enjoyed bowling, golfing, traveling and spending time volunteering at local nursing homes and at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Eileen was a parishioner at St. Joseph Parish in Bradley.
Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family.
Surviving are her three children, Jeffrey (Sherree) Benoit, of Kankakee, Diana Mattox, of Bradley, and Brian (Patricia) Benoit, of Oak Lawn; two stepchildren, Jim (Chris) Lee, of Alabama, and Joy (Tim) Knott, of Minnesota; 10 grandchildren, Caleb and Collin Benoit, Shawn and Jill Mattox, Matthew and Erica Benoit, Vanessa and Stephanie Roman, and Danielle and Tony Lee; three great-grandchildren, Amelia Benoit, Bella Mattox and Angelo Roman.
Preceding her in death were husbands, Richard Lee and F. William Benoit; and a sister, Pauline (Lawrence) Smicker.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, until the noon funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Derrick Miller officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.