CRESCENT CITY -- Eileen L. Dorsey, 94, of Crescent City, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at her home.
She was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Gilman, a daughter of Warren A. and Martha (Lubben) Hotaling. Eileen married Charles R. Dorsey. He preceded her in death Jan. 3, 1958. She later married Stanley Dorsey, in Crescent City, on April 19, 1963. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Kevin (Candi) Dorsey, of Kankakee, and Tim (Joyce) Dorsey, of Crescent City; two daughters, Kathleen (Don) Schleef, of Fayatteville, Pa., and Carol (Brenda) Dorsey, of League City, Texas; one sister, Evelyn Donisch, of Arlington Heights; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother; one infant daughter; and one infant great-granddaughter.
She was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, and played the organ for more than 50 years.
Eileen retired from Iroquois Federal after 20 years of service. She was an avid Cubs fan.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, until the 11 a.m. service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
