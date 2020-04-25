MANTENO — Eileen J. “Skippy” Cipriani, 81, of Manteno, passed away April 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 7, 1938, in Haverhill, Mass., the daughter of Spencer and Shirley Brawn Borden.
Eileen married Robert Cipriani at St. Anthony’s Church in Roseland.
She enjoyed watching TV and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Surviving are her children, Nancy Powers, of Manteno, Mike and Meryl Powers, of Gurnee, and Marie and Jim Kane, of Lansing; one brother, David Borden, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister, Lucy Simmons, of Crete; four grandchildren, Jim Chaloupka, of Chebanse, Jennifer Powers, of New Orleans, La., Rebecca Powers, of Chicago, and Zachary and Larissa Powers, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one great-granddaughter, Izabelle Stoops.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be made to Chicago Cubs Charities.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
There will be no public services.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
