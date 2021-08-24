MANTENO — Eileen Altman, formerly of Manteno, passed away peacefully at her home Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) following a brief period in hospice care.
The daughter of Glen and Lillian Parker, (Phyllis) Eileen was born March 22, 1925, in Kinmundy. She married Edward Altman on Oct. 2, 1949, in Manteno.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Charles Parker; and her husband Edward.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon (Larry) Maholland; her grandson, Michael (Rebecca) Maholland; and three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ada and Emilia.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, until the noon funeral service at Manteno United Methodist Church, 255 W. 2nd St., Manteno. Friends and family are welcome to attend a luncheon served downstairs in the church following the service.
Memorials may be made to Manteno United Methodist Church, 255 W. 2nd St., Manteno, IL 60950 or to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174.
Funeral arrangements are by Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, phone 630-584-0060.
Please sign her online guestbook at yursfuneralhomes.com.