Edwin H. “Ed” Schroeder, 77, of Kankakee and formerly of Crescent City, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Pekin, the son of Erwin Schroeder and Katherine Rohmer Schroeder.
Ed retired from General Foods. He had also worked at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno as a CNA and he volunteered with Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
He enjoyed Bingo, going to casinos, gardening and crocheting.
Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly (Joseph) Trevino, of Clifton; sister, Shirley Martz, of Woodland; grandchildren, Jessica (Joseph) Andre, of Bourbonnais, and Michael Menard, of North Carolina; and great-grandchild, Espen Andre; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Keith (Duke) Morris.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!