KANKAKEE — Edwin “Ed” Walter Meents, 90, of Kankakee (Limestone), passed away Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Riverside Senior Citizen’s Life Assisted Living, Bourbonnais.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, May 21, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley. Burial will be in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone Township.
Ed was born March 30, 1931, in Ashkum, the son of Walter and Agnes Meents. He married Perna Lee Pare Meents on Aug. 9, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. She preceded him in death Nov. 1, 2013.
He graduated from Gilman High School and the University of Illinois as an accounting/finance major and was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity.
Ed was a Korean War era U.S. Army veteran.
He worked for Caterpillar, David Bradley and retired as controller for Roper Corp. in Kankakee. Ed was also a farmer in Iroquois County.
Ed was very involved in the community as a precinct committeeman, Herscher School District School Board member, Limestone Township Supervisor, member of the Kankakee County Board, and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley, where he had been president, treasurer and Sunday school teacher. He was a founding member of the Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth and served as the first treasurer. He actively donated his time with the Salvation Army (mini red kettle man), Kiwanis (“Mr. Peanut,” multiple awards), Lions and other charitable organizations.
Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Marcie and Michael Kolberg, of Limestone; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Mark and Donna Meents, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Scott Meents (Colleen Davis), of Moline; five grandchildren, Lisa Barry, of Paris, France, Courtney Kolberg (Adam) Duda, of Limestone, Jason (Delaney) Kolberg, of Davenport, Iowa, Mekena Herrera, Seattle, Wash., and Mason Meents, of Moline; two great-grandchildren, Alessandra Barry and Shelby Lee Duda; sister-in-law, Lorraine Meents, of Ashkum; and brother-in-law, Robert (Nancy) Pare, of Bloomington.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Vernon.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Prairieview Lutheran Home.
