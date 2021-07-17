KANKAKEE — Edwin “Ed” James Mullady, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22 until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held, prior to the service, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to Friends of the Kankakee River online at friendsofthekankakee.org or mail to Friends of the Kankakee P.O. Box 13, Watseka, IL 60970.
