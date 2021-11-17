edwin burr

BRADLEY — Edwin D. Burr, 90, of Bradley, was called home to Heaven on Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021) and is now at peace with our Heavenly father.
He was born July 25, 1931, in Bradley, the son of Edgar and Minnie (Newell) Burr. Edwin married Patricia A. Owen on July 10, 1954, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past July.
Edwin was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of the Bradley American Legion Post 766, St. Joseph Catholic Church of Bradley’s Holy Name Society, Bradley Moose Lodge 802, and was a 4th degree knight with the Kankakee Knights of Columbus.
Edwin worked for over 30 years for A.O. Smith’s Harvester until it closed. He then worked as a mover for Red Ball Trucking and was a great mechanic at Armand’s Standard for many years. He retired in 1998 from IVEX Corporation, where he worked in maintenance, taking care of electrical, computer and whatever else was needed in repairs.
He loved fishing, working on old cars, and later he enjoyed doing word puzzles. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Patricia Burr, of Bradley; one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Burr, of Bradley; one sister, Norma Jean Williams, of Bradley; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; and three sisters and four brothers-in-law, Wilma Jay and Frank Nolte, Betty and JJ Smith, Patricia and Robert Oberg, and Clarence “Shorty” Williams.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Edwin’s request, there will be no public services.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
