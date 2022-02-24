ONARGA — Edward August Suska Jr., 87, of Onarga, passed away Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Ed was born July 28, 1934, in Chicago, and grew up in the “Back of the Yards Neighborhood,” the son of Edward August Sr. and Alice Elizabeth (McIver) Suska. They preceded him in death, along with sister, Margaret (Mark) Decker; sister, Terree Suska; one son, Mark Patrick Suska; and one granddaughter, Jennifer De La Mora. Ed married Joyce Michaline Robison on June 10, 1956, at St. Richard Catholic Church in Chicago.
Surviving are Joyce Suska, of Onarga; one son, Michael (Raeline Eiffert) Suska, of Onarga; one daughter, Lynn (Kevin) Kodrick, of Joliet; four grandchildren, Weston Spoon, of Sarasota, Fla., Quinton Suska, of Sheridan, Wyo., Nicholas (Christine) Kodrick, of Macro Island, Fla., and Matthew Kodrick, of Plainfield; two great-grandchildren, Natalia Lynn De La Mora and Felipe Edward De La Mora, both of Naples, Fla.; with a later marriage in life to Mariane Steenvoorden, of Orland Park; one stepson, Werner (Amanda) Steenvoorden, of Orland Park; six stepgrandchildren, Zoe, Werner Jr., Gretchen, Lucy, Samantha and Penelope; cousins, Jimmy (Renata) Suska, of Stoughton, Wis., Bill (Martha Waszak) Kuhl, of Chicago, Tommy (Gail) Waszak, of Lockport, and Nancy (Waszak) Dybas, of California; nephews, Mark (Cele) Decker, of New Jersey, Michael (Eileen) Decker, of California, and Jimmy (Patty) Decker, of New Jersey; nieces, Sharon (Steve) Winkle, of Texas, Kathy (Paul) Kizmann, of New Jersey, Eileen (Elayne) Morock, of New York, and Margi (Donald) Higgins, of Kansas.
Ed had many jobs throughout his early years.
He had such a passion for horses that he took a bus from Chicago to Willow Springs most nights and weekends during high school to work for Ben White’s Stables breaking young horses for livery riding.
Ed rode sale horses through auction barns, was hired by a veterinarian to hold pigs while being vaccinated, was a messenger boy, manually set bowling pins, and was a construction laborer.
Ben White hired Ed to tie bulls for transport in the cattle rail cars in the stockyards.
After graduating from St. Rita High School, he worked on a gas pipeline between Summit and Lemont.
He was hired by Ford Motor Company in the Aircraft Engine Division where he was offered a tool and die apprenticeship.
Ed and his buddy, Roy Archer, built a wooden cover for his pickup and they headed west to Ben White’s Ranch in Tucson.
They had the time of their life, rodeoing from Colorado to New Mexico, picked cotton for three days to earn gas money, headed to the Bar-T-Bar Ranch in Winslow, Ariz., where he climbed down inside the Meteor Crater, and landed at the Apache Springs Ranch where he would meet his lifelong friends, Dean and Lorraine Mace.
After returning to Chicago, Ed met Joyce Robison at her mother’s bar in Willow Springs. He fell in love with this beautiful girl.
While in Illinois dating Joyce, he worked as a fireman on the Grand Trunk Railroad, loading fire boxes with coal to run the steam engines.
Driving back to Arizona, he took a job with the Arizona Fish and Game Department with his good friend, Dean Mace, building mini dams in the mountains trapping water for wild animals.
Otto Wagner Tool and Die shop in Tucson hired Ed, and Otto Wagner took Ed under his wing.
Otto was an old-school German machinist who turned out to be the best tool and die maker Ed ever met. Ed worked on the side-winder missile prototype. Otto taught him enough to later pass the practical test to get hired by Argonne National Lab.
Ed and Joyce were married June 10, 1956. They packed up the car and moved to a new brick home in Tucson. Sons Mark and Mike were both born there.
In 1959, they moved back to Illinois to be close to family.
Ed worked various machine shop jobs, but that wasn’t enough for a growing family.
He started “Ed’s Port-a-Wash,” washing semi-trucks to supplement.
In 1960, Ed’s daughter, Lynn, was born in Illinois.
That year he was hired by Argonne National Labs as an instrument machinist working on nuclear reactors, high pressure sodium loops, and the forerunner of today’s computer controlled machining centers.
In 1964, Ed and Joyce decided to buy a 20-acre farm in Lockport so they could enjoy their passion for horses.
With three children, Ed took various jobs, such as making machine gun mounts, in addition to working at Argonne.
Ed later took a job on Riley’s Hill in Lockport, where he worked on a prototype for the first Xerox Color Copier.
That was when Ed’s life was about to change for the next 30 years!
In 1970, Lou Richards and Henry Lekan needed a machinist to work nights and weekends in Lou’s Garage in Mokena, to build high-speed hamburger forming machines. They hired him and the rest is history for Ed’s career.
In 1971, the first Formax Hamburger Forming Machine was built and Ed was hired full time. In the beginning, he built the machines, installed and serviced them.
Formax was growing, so he was promoted to take over the service group which traveled all over the world.
Holland was accepting of the spare parts necessary to service the machines in Europe, so he set up a Formax office in Amsterdam.
Ed was promoted again to vice president of sales and marketing, where he had the unique opportunity to fly on the Concord with Lou Richards. Ed was flying high!
In 1999, Ed retired from Formax, bought a 250-acre farm in Onarga, where he enjoyed his horses, team roping with his sons and trips to Canada fishing for more than 30 years. He was an advocate for horse and burro rescue.
Not bad for a kid from the “Back of the Yards!”
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent City.
Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with a 2 p.m. Vesper Service.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent City; Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, P.O. Box 998, Hot Springs, SD 57747; American Indian College Fund, online at collegefund.org/renew; or the National Park Service, 777 6th Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20001.
