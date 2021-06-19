Edward Sherman

MOMENCE — Edward J. Sherman, 76, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (June 15, 2021) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 7, 1944, in Chicago, the son of Christopher and Gertrude Guhl Sherman. Ed married Sandra Truhlar on Aug. 2, 1990, in Kankakee. She survives.
Also surviving are one son and two daughters-in-law, Edward and Meg Sherman, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kathy Sherman, of Minooka; six stepchildren, Joseph Beaty, of Austin, Texas, Maureen Greenawalt, of Midlothian, Susan Keenan, of Joliet, Mary and Stewart Sanders, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Elizabeth and Julio Nuskiewicz, of Oak Forest, and JoAnne and Stephen Whelan, of Orland Park; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, James and Pat Sherman, of Billings, Mont., and David Sherman, on Minot, N.D.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Michael Sherman; one son-in-law, Dennis Keenan; two brothers, Christopher Sherman and John Sherman; and one sister, Trudy Carlton.
Ed was a retired machinist and had been employed at ABC Rail in Chicago Heights.
He enjoyed playing golf with the Thursday morning men’s league at Cardinal Creek Golf Course in Beecher.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Cremations rites have been accorded by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
