CROWN POINT, IND. — Edward J. Shanahan, 68, of Crown Point, Ind., passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at Journey Senior Care in Merrillville, Ind.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Mary; children, Jason (Sandy), James (Sandra), and Karen (William) Roman; grandchildren, Kyle, Alysen, William, Brayden and Quinn; sisters, Patricia (Russell) Zvan, Dallas (Lawrence) Giovannetti and Mary Ruth (Kirk) Wulf.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Dallas Shanahan; and sister, Charlotte Shanahan.
Ed was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 73 and a U.S. Vietnam Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, boating and taking care of his home. Ed loved to socialize and to entertain his friends and family. His joy was helping other people, especially his neighbors.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, with Father Mick Kopil officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
