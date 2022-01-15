Edward Sennett

HOMER GLEN — Edward M. Sennett, 76, of Homer Glen and formerly of Herscher, Clifton and Johnsburg, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
He was born April 24, 1945, in Broken Bow, Neb., a son of Lloyd and Vera (Heiser) Sennett.
Ed married Carol Tucker. She preceded him in death in September of 1969. He later married Lynn Blume, in Oak Lawn. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, surviving are two daughters, Tami (Paul) Bronke, of Normal, and Tiffany (Brandon) Parker, of Eudora, Kan.; four sons, Tim (Darla) Sennett, of Lexington, Tom (Jamie) Sennett, of Normal, Ty (Rachel) Sennett, of Hayward, Wis., and Tait (Anna) Sennett, of Princeville; one sister, Jana (Steve) Zabel, of Donovan; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Teri Sennett.
Ed played Minor League Baseball with the California Angels affiliate, including the Texas League and California League. He was the first All American baseball player in Illinois State University history (1965). Ed was coach of the year at least six times during his coaching career and was inducted into the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame (2008). He took three teams to the state finals…one Class A High School Basketball team, Herscher High School; one Class AA High School Basketball team, Johnsburg High School; and one Class A High School Baseball team, Herscher High School. He was a high school math teacher and coached basketball and baseball in Herscher and Johnsburg and basketball at Central High School in Clifton, for 38 years. He was a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the IEA and NEA Teachers Association.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 18, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Paul Strand officiating. Burial will be in the G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka. A luncheon will immediately follow the burial. The luncheon will be at the Watseka Elks Lodge, 111 N 3rd St., Watseka.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
