Edward Scalise

MOMENCE — Edward E. Scalise, 68, of Momence, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 31, 1951, in Chicago, the son of Frank B. and Beverly Mavis Scalise.
Edward married Kathryn Ralston on Oct. 24, 1998, at Zion Lutheran Church in Beecher.
He had worked for ITW in Mazon, Mokena and Frankfort.
Edward loved playing guitars and giving lessons. He enjoyed yard work. Edward loved Rocky, Rambo and Bruce Lee movies and the TV show, “JAG.” He had a great sense of humor.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Edward was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Kathryn Scalise, of Momence; four daughters, Christa and Joseph Regnier, of Broomfield, Colo., Angelina and Jason Kelly, of Manteno, Maria Scalise and Clifford Scattergood, of Paxton, and Edina and Josh Franke, of Merriam, Kan.; two sisters, Gina and David Ralston, of Momence, and Kimberly Ziesemer and fiancé Dennis Woolum, of Manteno; one brother, Mike and Debbie Scalise, of Bradley; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Logan, Lainey and Christian Regnier, Chelsea Sturtevant, Adriana and Aliyah Kelly, Tristen and Tucker Boehme, Matteo Scalise-Scattergood, Kaylie and Juliet Franke; and his four-legged best friend, Paco.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Frank Scalise; and one stillborn son.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Ed’s favorite quote, “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”
