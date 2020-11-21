MOMENCE — Edward E. Scalise, 68, of Momence, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
Ed worked for ITW Filtration Products for more than 30 years. He developed CRPS and retired in 2005.
He was a deep blue water Vietnam Veteran. Ed served for three years in the U.S. Navy ASA Boatswains Mate 3rd Class. Ed was assigned to the U.S.S. America CVA 66 Aircraft Carrier. He made a seven-month Med cruise and 11 months in Southeast Asia in the Gulf of Tonkin Vietnam.
Ed enjoyed playing guitar in the bands and as the head elder at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Bourbonnais, as well as other churches. He also enjoyed giving guitar lessons and MMA.
He loved to spend time with his wife, daughters, many grandchildren, his dog, Minnie, and little guy, Paco.
Surviving are his wife, Kathryn Scalise, of Momence; four daughters, Christa and Joseph Regnier, of Broomfield, Colo., Angelina and Jason Kelly, of Manteno, Maria Scalise and Clifford Scattergood, of Paxton, and Edina and Josh Franke, of Merriam, Kan.; two sisters, Gina and David Ralston, of Momence, and Kimberly Ziesemer and fiancé Dennis Woolum, of Manteno; one brother, Mike and Debbie Scalise, of Bradley; three sisters-in-law, Christine Scalise, of Bradley, Liz McKinney, of Park Forest, and Susanne Ralston, of Beecher; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Logan, Lainey and Christian Regnier, Chelsea Sturtevant, Adriana and Aliyah Kelly, Tristen and Tucker Boehme, Matteo Edward Scalise-Scattergood, Kaylie and Juliet Franke; and his four-legged best friend, Paco.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his second wife, Kathleen Scalise; one brother, Frank Scalise; and one stillborn son.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Ed’s favorite quote, “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
