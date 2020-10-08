Edward Piggush

BRADLEY — Edward Philip Piggush, 94, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 17, 1925, in Bonfield, the son of Ernest and Ema (Pohl) Piggirole. Edward married Milda Ehmen in Buckley, on Feb. 25, 1962. She preceded him in death Feb. 10, 2002.
Edward worked as a mechanic and at an auto parts warehouse. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are one son, Michael Piggush, of Chatham.
In addition to his wife, Milda Piggush, he was preceded in death by his parents; and nine brothers and sisters, Paul, Ray, Margaret, Ella, John, Henry, Ruby, Albert and Susan.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
