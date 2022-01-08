Edward Murray

HERSCHER — Edward “Ed” Nicholas Murray, Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) U.S. Naval Reserve, age 100, of Herscher, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 2, 2022, from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, following a recent decline in health.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, until the 5 p.m. funeral service, both at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St., Peotone. Military honors will be by the U.S. Navy, and the funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Ron Neitzke. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Edward N. Murray was born April 15, 1921, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Joseph F. Murray and Lucy Murray (Bosch).
Ed was a student at the University of Notre Dame and met the love of his life, Pat, who was a student at nearby St. Mary’s College. It was during Ed’s sophomore year at college when news came of the bombing of Pearl Harbor that changed the trajectory of his life. While engaged to Pat, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy’s V-7 Program, which allowed him to accelerate his college curriculum and earn his degree in a year, go into Midshipman Training and commission as an officer. Ed commissioned as an Ensign USNR on April 23, 1943, and went on to become a decorated Lieutenant Commander. He served during both World War II and the Korean War on the USS Prometheus which repaired aircraft carriers and battleships that were bombed in WWII, followed by duties aboard the USS Laertes and the USS Cascade.
Following Ed’s military career, he became very successful in the insurance industry, owning American Underwriter Agency Inc. He also owned the former Murray Buick Pontiac in Momence.
Ed was an avid golfer, and a member of Olympia Fields Country Club and the Kankakee Country Club. It was at the Kankakee Country Club that Ed won the prestigious Rollison Golf Tournament more than once. His favorite golf courses were in Ireland and Scotland. Ed loved to travel around the world and visited all seven continents during his lifetime. Ed and Pat went on to have eight children together.
Surviving are his son, Joseph F. Murray (Laurel), of Port Angeles, Wash.; his daughters, Ann Murray Hall (Gary), of Momence, and Melanie Schane (Steve), of Piedmont, Calif.; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Frances “Pat” Murray, whom he married Sept. 1, 1945, in Momence; one son, Edward N. Murray Jr.; and four of his daughters, Mary Key, Katy Yoakum (Rick), Stephanie Murray and Susie Kantor (Carl); and a grandson, Sabian Emmons.
Ed once said, “One never knows when God will call us to face His judgement so we must live each day He gives us.”
Please sign his online guestbook at feddehlefrichcrossfh.com.