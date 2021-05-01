MANTENO — Edward A. Mathy, 89, of Manteno and formerly of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (April 28, 2021) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born Oct. 8, 1931, in Clifton, the son of Edward T. and Mary (Riordan) Mathy. Edward was the ninth of 11 children.
Preceding him in death were Marie (Mathy) and George Fortino, Eileen (Mathy) and Richard Yonke, Russell and Rosella Mathy, Maxine (Mathy) and Howard Middleton, Donald Mathy, Duane and Jennie Mathy, Laverne and Zeah Mathy, Lowell Riebe, Marilyn (Mathy) and Harold Bertrand, Maryann (Mathy) and William Green. as well as longtime companion, Betty Graham.
Surviving are one son, Donnie Mathy, of Manchester, Tenn.; one granddaughter, Ariel Mathy; one great-granddaughter, Adrianna; stepson, Jess (Sue) Haag; stepdaughters, Valerie (Dan) Mathias, Rhonda (Darrel) Storie and Lisa (Chris) Durski; stepgrandchildren, Jessica Burgess, Emily Flynn, Clay Storie, Cody Storie and Cassidy Storie; one sister, Dorothy Riebe, of Clifton.
Mr. Mathy was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Germany from 1952 to 1954.
He was a member of Clifton American Legion and St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Ed worked for the Illinois Central Railroad, retired from Bradley Roper, and later worked at Rabideau Grain.
He enjoyed attending sporting events in the area and playing cards.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
