ASHKUM — Edward Alan Koets, 64, of Ashkum, passed away Tuesday (March 16, 2021) at his home.
He was born March 4, 1957, in Watseka, the son of Almon and Rachel (Saxsma) Koets.
Edward married Dawn Brinkman on Aug. 4, 1979, in Ashkum. She survives.
Surviving are one daughter, Pamela Koets, of Ashkum; one son, Robert (Molly) Koets, of Ashkum; one granddaughter, Kamille Joy, of Ashkum; sisters-in-law, Diane (Dennis) Poskin, of Ashkum, and Donna (Brent) Clark, of Pontiac; brothers-in-law, Duane (Lori) Brinkman, of Kentland, Ind., Daryl Brinkman, of Huntsville, Ala., and Donald (Judy) Brinkman, of Ashkum; and godson, Mark Chamness, of Silver Springs, Fla.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and infant sister, Rebecca Ellen.
Ed was baptized at Danforth Reformed Church and his childhood was spent in Gilman.
He worked for Reilly Ambulance Service, Shear Construction, Theesfeld Construction and was a member of Carpenter’s Local 496.
Ed enjoyed riding his motorcycle, detailing his cars and drinking beer. He liked spending time with his family and friends. His favorite time was spent with his pride and joy, Kami.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A private graveside service will be at a later date.
