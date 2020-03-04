GRANT PARK — Edward J. Hurley, son of Florence Lynch and Lawrence Hurley, and previous owner of Minne Monesse Golf Club for the past 40 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Thursday (Feb. 26, 2020).
Born Sept. 20, 1928, he blessed family and friends with 91 wonderful years. Edward was born in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Edward graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in statistics.
He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Elizabeth (Betty); his son, Joseph; and his sister, Nora Mae.
Surviving are his sister, Charolette Jordan; brother, James; sons, Timothy and Edward P.; daughters, Debra and Mary English; along with 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. An open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Minne Monesse Golf Club, 15944 E 6 Mile Grove Road, Grant Park.
Edward worked hard all his life just to put his kids in business.
He was described by family and friends as a great man, husband, father, friend and boss.
Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.
