Edward Harms

ASHKUM — Edward L. Harms, 72, of Ashkum, passed away Sunday (May 16, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Ed was born March 28, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Edward S. and Jennie (Bruns) Harms. Ed married Marilyn Kay Gillespie on Aug. 29, 1970, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum. She preceded him in death March 20, 2020.
Surviving are one daughter, Erin (Kenneth) Sorensen, of Ashkum; one son, Ryan E. Harms, of Clifton; two granddaughters, Andie Mathy (Nina Crowley) and Kaylee Mathy (Jasmine Clark); and one sister, Dorothy Eshleman, of Cullom.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Melvin Harms, Richard Harms and Larry Harms; and one sister, Ruth Mikeworth.
Ed worked maintenance for BASF for more than 20 years.
He was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, as well as a former member of the Ashkum Lions Club. Ed was also an American Red Cross Blood Donor.
Ed’s hobbies included woodworking, gardening, playing Scrabble, working crossword puzzles and playing shuffle board with his buddies.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
