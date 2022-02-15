Edward Gall

PEOTONE — Edward Fredrick Gall, 83, of Peotone, passed away Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) at his home.
He was born June 27, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Edward J. and Justine “Cooky” (Dole) Gall.
Ed grew up and attended school in Peotone.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1956 to 1958.
Ed married Sandra Hawryluk on March 21, 1975, in Kankakee.
He served as an auxiliary police officer in Peotone and was a volunteer member of the Peotone Fire Department.
Ed worked full time as a Village of Monee Police Officer until leaving to work as a Will County Sherrif’s Office Police Deputy until his retirement.
He was a member of the AmVets Post 1493 and the Peotone American Legion Post 392.
Ed was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He was an avid Ford enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows. Ed was a steadfast reader of John Grisham novels and a lifelong gardener. He enjoyed traveling to warm tropical destinations with a special fondness of “Rand McNally mapping” his treasured cross-country family vacations. Ed had a mischievous sense of humor, a uniquely remarkable whistle, an ice-cream-all-the-time grandparenting style, and was the loyal patriarch of his family.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra M. Gall, of Peotone; his children, Amy (Andrew) Crawford, of Fairfield, Conn., Theresa (Jack) Fitzpatrick, of Falls Church, Va., and Mark (Nicole) Gall, of Peotone; his grandchildren, Madeline and Benjamin Crawford, Eloise and John Hunter Fitzpatrick, Emerson, Lilla and Reid Gall, and Louis Sirois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Edward J. and Justine “Cooky” Gall; and three sisters, J. Carol (Larry) Ponton, Sharon Mikota and S. Sue (Lowell) Price.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, until the 5 p.m. memorial service, with military honors, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone.
The wearing of a face covering will be mandatory for attending these services.
Private interment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
