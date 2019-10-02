Edward Victor Fournier, 84, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Victor Fournier and Alice Usewicz Fournier. He married Sheila M. Leathers Fournier on May 3, 1986, in Kankakee.
Edward was a self employed concrete finisher and retired from Armour Pharmaceuticals.
He was a very proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
For years, Edward and his family made baked goods to take to the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno during the holidays.
He loved gardening and planting flowers. Ed was a huge Chicago Bears fan too. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edward was a Christian.
Surviving are his spouse; son, Steven Fournier, of Kankakee; daughter, Vanessa Shepard, of Bradley; stepson and step-daughter-in-law, Joseph (Danielle) Kroesch, of Ashkum; sister, Linda Hopper, of Aroma Park; grandchildren, Steve, Naomi, Jordyn, Hannah and Emma; great-grandchildren, Liam and Lilly; and best friends, Jim and Jen Savarino.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Cheryl Lynn; a sister, Rosemarie; and a brother, Donald.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 until the 1 p.m. celebration of life, both at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial, with military honors, will be at a later in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
