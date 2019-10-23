Edna M. Dixon, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home in Bourbonnais, following a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Edna Mae Bryant Dixon was born Oct. 9, 1946, the daughter of Elmore Bryant Sr. and Willie Lee Bryant, in the rural town of Friars Point, Miss. She was the fourth child of 14 siblings.
She began her Christian experience by attending Armstead Chapel Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized at age 10. Years later, she joined New Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church under leadership of the late Rev. Cleve Minter. Through the years, she was affiliated with several churches, most recently with Genesis Community Ministries of Kankakee.
During the summer of 1967, Edna relocated to Chicago, where she met and married Cornelius Dixon; together they lovingly reared two children, Tiffany and Jamal Dixon. She loved and was devoted to her family; she appointed herself as the defender and protector as she often reminded her family that she was the oldest.
Edna Mae’s earliest work history, (besides chopping and picking cotton), began with her employment with Western Electric in Cicero, but her heart strings pulled her to serve the neediest, most underprivileged and poverty stricken communities.
She acquired an education beginning at Friars Point Elementary, Coahoma Agricultural High and Junior College. She finished her undergraduate studies at University of Illinois (Circle Campus). While raising her children, she completed her studies at the University of Iowa, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology. Following short periods in Iowa and Scottsbluff, Neb., she relocated once again to rural Illinois, settling in Kankakee, to work God purposed for her life. She worked in Kankakee School District 111 and Pembroke School District 259 as the speech pathologist to many underprivileged children, which she loved. Edna received many accolades and achievements. She was well respected in her community and school.
Edna Mae’s true passions were reading (she was an avid reader and loved books), writing, public speaking and drama. She made her acting debut in 2008 starring in Lorraine Hansberry’s acclaimed, “A Raisin in the Sun,” produced and directed by Dr. B.J. Howery. Many years later, her performance is remembered fondly.
She leaves loving memories with her children, Tiffany and Jamal; five grandchildren, Jelisa, Kimberlyn, Muriah, Jasmine and Jayden; one great-granddaughter, Nyomi; three sisters, Doris Stine, Ivy and Constance; six brothers, Elmore, Elton, Marion, Bruce, Andrew and Michael; five sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Essie, Ella Jean, Beverly and Angelique; two brothers-in-law, Ben and Steven; 28 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and great-nephews; eight great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; four maternal aunts, Aretha (Charles), Evelyn, Earsey (Henry) and Sadie Ann; one paternal uncle, Earl; and a bevy of cousins, friends, neighbors and loved ones. Edna had special friendships with Dr. B.J. Howery, Mrs. Carol Wills and Ms. Williemae Olugbade.
Preceding her in death were her loving parents; one sister, Joyce; two brothers, her twin, Eddie, and Herbert; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Alder Bryant; and maternal grandparents, William and Minnie Brown.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
