CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Edith Wallace was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of William and Laura Young.
Edith grew up in Chicago Heights and enjoyed being part of a large family. She attended school in Chicago Heights School District 170 and graduated from Bloom Township High School.
She married Rev. Amos Wallace Jr.
To their union, seven children were born, Amos, Leonette, Gabriel, Gail, Gloria, Derrick and Rodney.
Edith worked diligently as president of the Lincoln Elementary School Parent Teacher Association for six years and volunteered on numerous parent committees to support and improve school and community programs for children in the community. She attended early childhood education classes at Prairie State College and developed skills to work with children in the classroom. Her work in this field included the Chicago Heights Head Start Program and Chicago Heights School District 170 elementary education classes. She also attended Olivet Nazarene University and worked many years in the Kankakee School District 111 as an educator and a volunteer for the Foster Grandparent program.
She was a devoted member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago Heights.
The family would later move to Kankakee, where she supported her husband’s role as pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. In 1983, her husband founded Trinity Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as superintendent of the Sunday school, a member of the Women’s Mission Society and Trinity Women’s Fellowship. She was also a founding member of the Kankakee Ministers Wives Fellowship.
Edith loved spending time with her family, listening to gospel music, reading, watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
She quietly departed this life Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021) at home, with her family. Edith laid down her earthly crown in preparation for her heavenly crown. Edith’s strength and commitment to serve God was a testimony of her faith.
Edith leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Leonette Coates (Wesley Coates), of University Park; three sons, Rev. Gabriel Wallace (Marva Wallace), of Glenwood, Rev. Derrick Wallace, of University Park, and Rodney Wallace, of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Carol Stephenson, of Minnesota; brothers, Milton Young, of Chicago, and Floyd Young, of Richton Park; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Edith was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, a spiritual “mom” to several young people and had countless special memories at Trinity Baptist Church. Edith fought a good fight, she kept the faith, finished the course and earned her crown in glory.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 54 years, Rev. Amos Wallace Jr.; son, Amos Wallace III; daughters, Gloria Wilkins and Gail Gordon; granddaughter, Kimberly Wilkins; brothers, Robert Young, Charles Young, John Young and Leroy Young; and sister, Velma Hendrix.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Trinity Baptist Church, 334 South Dearborn Ave., Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, until the 10 a.m. homegoing service, also at the church. Pastor Derrick Wallace will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.