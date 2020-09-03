SUN RIVER TERRACE — Edith Robinson, 93, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Home in Momence.
She was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Bogue Chitto, Miss., the daughter of James and Irene (Reed) Pickens.
Edith was a teacher’s aide at Lorenzo Smith School in Pembroke Township. She had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 52 years. She had also worked for the Kankakeeland Community Action Program.
She received her GED and then graduated from Prairie State College with an associate’s degree.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Lockett, of Sun River Terrace, and Jacqueline Robinson, of Los Angeles, Calif.; one son, Conrad Robinson, of Momence; one sister, Lenora Straham, of Flint, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Frank; son, Frank Jr.; four brothers, James, Harry, Darryl and Joe Pickens; son-in-law, Vermell Lockett; and great-granddaughter, Aiya Robinson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Church of the Cross, 13043 E 2260S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Louis Barnes officiating. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed.
