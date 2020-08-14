KANKAKEE -- Edith "Edie" L. Hollibaugh, 93, of Kankakee and formerly of Momence, passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee.
Edie was born April 5, 1927, in Zumbrota, Minn., the daughter of Martin and Marie Greseth Goplen. She married Homer "Bud" Hollibaugh on Oct. 21, 1950, in Wanamingo, Minn. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are a daughter, Anita Wesemann, of Manteno; one son and two daughters-in-law, Ross and Pat Hollibaugh, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Cindy Hollibaugh, of North Lake; one foster daughter, Paula Lundgren, of Marengo; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers and one sister in-law, Francis Goplen, of Zumbrota, Minn., Maynard Goplen, of Minneapolis, Minn., Arly Goplen, of Minot, N.D., and Ethel Goplen, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and one sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Lester Johnson, of Wanamingo, Minn.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Hollibaugh; and two brothers, Philip Goplen and Sherman Goplen.
Edith had been a registered nurse, a surgical nurse and a nursing supervisor for many years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Momence.
Her hobbies included her love of crocheting and sewing. Edie was a cake decorator and made many wedding cakes for family and friends.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!