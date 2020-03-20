GRANT PARK — Edith I. “Edie” Grimes (nee Cirks), 92, of rural Grant Park, passed away March 13, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 8, 1928, in rural Grant Park, the daughter of Enno Cirks and Edna Haseman Cirks. Edie married Kenneth C. Grimes Sr. on Jan. 1, 1950, at the Grant Park United Methodist Church parsonage. He preceded her in death Aug. 1, 2018.
Edie was a homemaker.
She was a member of Grant Park United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.
Edie was an avid gardener and was a Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are sons, Kenneth C. (wife, Edyth) Grimes and Michael E. (wife, Joanne) Grimes; sisters, Elsie Siebert, Erma Mittag and Evelyn Danker (husband, Joel); brothers, Edward (wife, Pat) Cirks and Eldon Cirks (wife, Martha); seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edwin Cirks; and sister, Elizabeth Workman.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the United Methodist Church in Grant Park, with the Rev. Alberto Ramirez officiating. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.
