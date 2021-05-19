Edgar McGahan

KANKAKEE — Edgar Verne “Ed” McGahan, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 17, 2021) at his home.
He was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Mattoon, the son of Edgar and Patricia Soland McGahan.
Ed had been a trucking company safety director.
He enjoyed classic cars and racing.
Ed loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are one son, Ryan and Jamie McGahan, of Woodland; four daughters, Sheri and Daren Evens, of Paxton, Laura and John Hatton, of Noblesville, Ind., Erin and Rick Malak, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Angela and Jason Goselin, of Bourbonnais; one stepson, Daniel Loscheider, of Thayer, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Jacob (PJ) Walwer, Ross (McKenzie) Walwer, Breanna Gagnon, Christian Gagnon, Matt McGahan, Donny McGahan, Zach Mathes, Anthony Mathes, Justin McGahan, Kayla Kusman-Malak, Katie Malak, Addyson Goselin and Jaxon Goselin; two great-grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Peanut (although he claimed to hate cats).
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, William Michael McGahan; and one son, James Donald McGahan.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, May 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been vaccinated.
Interment will immediately follow the visitation and will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
