STOCKLAND — Edgar Bertram, 87, of Stockland, passed away Tuesday (July 20, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his family.
Ed was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Frazer, Ky., the son of Jimmy and Ina (Brown) Bertram. They preceded him in death. Ed married Ora Lee Thompson on Sept. 30, 1950, in Frazer, Ky. She preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2016.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Haskel and Norman “P.H.”; two infant sisters; one daughter, Linda Hancock; and one sister-in-law, Evelyn Bertram.
Surviving are one daughter, Kathie Brady, of Watseka; four grandchildren, Tony Brady, of Watseka, Eric (Christina) Hancock, of Rossville, Ind., Mark (Laeticia) Hancock, of Tuscola, and Amanda (Nathan) Lambert, of Milford; 12 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Connor Brady, Evan, Macie, Dallas, Brent, Lucas, Joshua, and T.J. Hancock, and Morgan, Aurora and Kinsley Lambert; two great-great-grandchildren, Rosalyn and Alaska Hancock; one son-in-law, Warren Hancock; and several nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Sue and Donna.
Mr. Bertram started his career by farming, working at the grain elevator, followed by Alver Popcorn Company, and later at International Multifoods. He then owned and operated Stockland Lumber and Stockland Cafe for many years. He later worked at Big R in the lawnmower repair department. Ed helped maintain the Clifford Bury Auditorium (Stockland Gym) for many years. He was a member of Sheldon Masonic Lodge 609 and his hobbies included his koi pond and mowing.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, until the 11 a.m. services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Masonic rites will be at 11 a.m. and the funeral service will follow. The Rev. Brent Zastrow will officiate. Burial will be in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.
Memorials may be made to Milford Ambulance.
