BUCKINGHAM — Eddie L. Rude Sr., of Buckingham, passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 23, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Wilbur and Margurite (Hiither) Rude. Eddie married Melinda Lange on July 11, 1970, in Metropolis.
Eddie served our country in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1967 until 1969.
He was a printer for Crown Cork and Seal for 37 years before retiring in 2005.
Surviving are his wife, of Buckingham; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie (Monika Shadduck) Rude Jr., of Limestone; 12 grandchildren, Bayley Lambrecht, of Beaverville, Brittany Vacha, of Kankakee, Nikki Papineau, of Kankakee, Kara Schultz, of Limestone, Nick Schultz, of Fort Campbell, Ky., Cody (Kylie) Merillat, of Kankakee, Dalton (Taylor) Rude, of Flora, Nathan Merillat, of Kankakee, Tyler Rude, of Macomb, Brenden Rude, of Martinton, Zack (Kaytlin) Shadduck, of Black River, N.Y., and Kayla Shadduck, of Herscher.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Ronnie Rude; and sister, Barbara Rude.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. An additional time for visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Pilot Center Cemetery, Herscher.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
