KANKAKEE — Eddie Lee Morris Sr., 86, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 31, 2022) at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Pastor Kenneth Staples will officiate the service. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, in the Tri-Union Cemetery in Benton, Miss.
Eddie was born March 16, 1936, the son of L Z and Rosie Lee Morris, in Yazoo City, Miss. Eddie married Novella Morris, in Kankakee, and to this union, five children were born. Novella preceded him in death. He later married Debra Morris.
He accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized at Tri-Union Methodist Church.
Eddie loved hunting, fishing, race cars and gardening.
He took his heavenly flight March 31, 2022, from the comfort of his home in his favorite chair.
Eddie leaves to cherish his memories, three sons, Eddie (Stephanie) Morris Jr., Frank Jones and Keith Morris, all of Kankakee; three daughters, Sherry Jordan, of Kankakee, Lori Breeding, of Country Club Hills, and Ylonda (John) Taylor, of Texas; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, LZ and Rosie Morris; his wife Debra Morris; Novella Morris (ex-wife); his son, Mitchell Morris; and his brother, Chris Boddy.