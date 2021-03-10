ASHKUM — Earnest L. Bailey, 93, of Ashkum, passed away Monday (March 8, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was born Nov. 5, 1927, in Kempton, the son of Avis and Cora Savage Bailey. Earnie married Ila L. Shelton in Emington on June 8, 1946. She preceded him in death Oct. 30, 2018.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, four sisters, and one son-in-law, Tom Curl.
Surviving are one son, James (Judy) Bailey, of Ashkum; six daughters, Kathleen (Michael) Hughey, of Wilmette, Cynthia Curl, of Chebanse, Elaine (Robert) Tammen, of Danforth, Ila Jayne (Russell) Hiatt, of Danville, Lois (Todd) Bayston, of Kankakee, and Marjorie (Kevin) Clabby, of Chebanse; two sisters, Fay Meredith, of Clifton, and Jeannie Norgaard, of Dwight; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Earnie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka and was an Iroquois County farmer for 40 years. He was active with the Swine Show at the Iroquois County Fair and served on the Soil & Water Conservation Board for many years.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Kara Berg officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Watseka or the the charity of the donor’s choice.
