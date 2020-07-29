KANKAKEE — Earle ‘Bud’ Thomas Uribe, 91, of Kankakee, passed away May 18, 2020.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours). Burial, with military honors, has already taken place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Memorials may be made to the family or Hospice of Kankakee Valley. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
