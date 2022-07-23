Earl Voss

ST. ANNE — Earl Wayne Voss, 86, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully July 15, 2022, at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life Community Memory Care, Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 15, 1935, in Papineau, the son of Earl H. and Florence (DuMontelle) Voss. On Jan. 12, 1957, Earl married Mayda Jean Laney at St. Anne Catholic Church. Mayda preceded him in death June 27, 2015.

Earl was raised in Papineau and Beaverville, and enjoyed growing up on his parents’ farm.

