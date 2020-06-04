BOURBONNAIS — Earl L. Morgan, 96, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Israel, arrived at his eternal destination in the presence of God and our savior, Jesus Christ on May 27, 2020. He lived a life of passion and love for our Lord and he showed everyone how to love with integrity and deep unshakable faith.
He was born June 2, 1923, in Kane, Pa., the son of Thomas and Nora Morgan. Earl was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Morgan; his parents; and one sister, Margo Sankus.
Earl married Norma O. Weis, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on March 27, 1971.
He was a pastor (8 years) and missionary (32 years) through the Church of the Nazarene.
Earl attained his BA from Olivet Nazarene University and his BS from Missouri Valley College. He earned his Master of Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary.
He loved to study the Bible. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Earl was a missionary with the Church of the Nazarene and taught Bible school in Italy, Lebanon and Israel.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. Earl was a Naval Air Cadet and Naval Reserve Officer from 1943 to 1946.
Earl was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Morgan, of Bourbonnais; three daughters and three sons-in-law, JoAnn Lynn (Kevin) Alsvig, of Seneca, Janelle Leann (Jay) Comfort, of Byron, Mich., and Brenda Joy (Frank) Thomas, of Johnstown, Pa.; six grandchildren, Heather (Joe), Wendy, Tyler, Brittany, Jacob and Ashley; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
“Earl’s character was above reproach,” the family said.
“His integrity, unquestionable.
His example, unprecedented.
Good night dear Earl.
Much loved dad, husband, and grandpa.
We will see you in the morning, on the other side.”
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
