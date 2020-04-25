BOURBONNAIS — Earl Giroux, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
He was born May 12, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard and Isabelle (Blanchette) Giroux. Earl married Janet Girard in February of 1970 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Earl worked for Commonwealth Edison as a crew leader for sub-station construction for 32 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of IBEW Local 176. He was also part owner and manager of Giroux Rental Properties for 45 years.
He was born and raised in Manteno. Earl attended Our Lady’s Academy Grade School in Manteno. He was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee.
Earl loved fishing, cooking and gardening, especially his day lily farm.
He enjoyed attending and watching Bishop McNamara, University of Illinois, and Chicago Bears football games. In his younger years, Earl was involved in McNamara Mad Caps, McNamara Bingo, Maternity B.V.M. fundraisers, and the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Bradley. Most importantly, he loved spending time with family and friends. He was larger than life and always had a joke to share with everyone. Earl was a devoted husband, loving father, compassionate grandfather, and truly enjoyed every moment with his wife, kids and grandchildren. He always enjoyed attending his grandkids’ sporting events. Everyone knew him as either “Papa” or “Uncle Earl.” He was the life of the party and he will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Earl was in the Illinois National Guard from 1967-1972, being federalized twice during those years.
He was a 50-year parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Giroux, of Bourbonnais; three daughters and one son-in-law, Kara Appell, of Plainfield, Ind., Jessica and Michael Lambert, of Bourbonnais, and Jennifer Giroux-Bretveld, of Bloomington, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Ethan Bretveld, Grace Bretveld, Claire Appell, Ava Appell, Sofia Appell, Isabelle Lambert, Evelyn Lambert and Sylvia Lambert; one sister, Rita “Lil” Girard, of Kankakee; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Robert L. and Janice Giroux, of Bradley, and Clarence Giroux; four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law, Francis and Sandy Girard, of Kankakee, James and Barbara Girard, of Bourbonnais, Joe and Nancy Girard, of Bourbonnais, and Richard and Anita Girard, of Bourbonnais; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Ella “Dolly” Sicard; three brothers-in-law, Walt Sicard, Gerald “Gee” Girard and Arthur “Leo” Girard; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Maurice Girard.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family service. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools of Kankakee, or a benefit fund for special needs granddaughter, Evelyn Lambert.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
