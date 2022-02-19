ONARGA — Dycenia Williams, 65, of Onarga, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Aug. 21, 1956, in Chicago, the daughter of Andrew Jernagin and Sarah Brantley.

Dycenia was a homemaker and a resident of the Iroquois and Kankakee areas for 55 years.

She enjoyed reading, completing puzzle games and dancing.

Surviving are one daughter, Zayia (Keith) Underwood, of Florida; two sons, Kirby Williams, of Kankakee, and Lawrence (Shannon) Hawkins, of Indianapolis, Ind.; her mother, Sarah Holley, of Kankakee; a sister, Cloris Deloach, of Kankakee; four brothers, Sheldon Jernagin, of Las Vegas, Nev., George Holley, of Kankakee, Frederick (Theresa) Holley, of Kankakee, and Kenneth (Patty) Holley, of Kankakee; an aunt, Elaine Harper, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding her in death were several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ronald Bartlett officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.

