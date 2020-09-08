Dustin Graf

WATSEKA — Dustin James Graf, 30, of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020).
He was born Aug. 3, 1990, in Kankakee, the son of James P. Graf and Sonia Bradley.
Surviving are his mother, Sonia Bradley and Jon Mann, of Watseka; his father, James “Pat” Graf and Toni Vail, of Aroma Park; a sister, Ashlei Smith, of Arizona; a stepbrother, Ryan Vai,l of Bradley; a stepsister, Jackalynn Coffman, of St. Anne; a niece, Willow; stepnieces and nephew, Alayna, Graceyn, Lorraina and Michael; along with several cousins and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather, James Rose; and maternal grandmother, Madlyn Bradley.
Dustin enjoyed hanging out with friends and family. He always went with the flow.
A private family service will be held Friday, Sept. 11.
A celebration of life will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at The Office Bar and Grill, 5986 IL-17, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
