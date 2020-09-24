BOLINGBROOK — Dustin Lee Boma, 32, of Bolingbrook, passed away Monday (Sept. 21, 2020).
Dusty was born July 7, 1988, in Kankakee, the son of Don Boma and Lisa Brosseau. He spent his childhood in Piper City and Herscher and graduated from Herscher High School in 2006.
Surviving are his father, Don Boma; mother, Lisa Boma (Mark Zirkle); siblings, Jonathan Boma and Taylor Boma (Kyle Aguilar); maternal grandparents, Norman and Donna Brosseau; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Marjorie Boma.
Dusty spent his early childhood on a Boma Family Farm. He was an avid basketball fan who enjoyed pickup games in the driveway with his brother and friends. He was a big fan of Kobe Bryant, whom he named his beloved dog after. Dusty enjoyed spending time at his grandparent’s home in Onarga where he would enjoy a cup of coffee in front of the water. There, he also enjoyed watching sports in the barn, four-wheeling around the lake, and late night card games with family. He loved his mom’s home-cooked meals and also acquired her love of reading.
He was passionate about music. He listened to music that had meaning and that spoke to his soul. Dusty had a great appreciation for ‘90s and 2000s rock music and was inspired by bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alice In Chains. Like his dad, he played the guitar and they enjoyed jam sessions together. He wanted to “keep real music alive one soul at a time” and started by sharing his music interests with his sister. Dusty will always be remembered for his humor and fun-loving nature.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until just before the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. The Rev. Jim Harkins will officiate. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
