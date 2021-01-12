BONFIELD — Duane Ferris, 75, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at his home.
He was born March 15, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of John Jr. and Blanche (Nakerts) Ferris. Duane married Shirley West on June 18, 1966, at Sacred Heart Church in Goodrich. Duane and Shirley were teenage sweethearts. She survives.
Duane was a retired Pipefitter Local 597. He also farmed in the Bonfield area. Duane enjoyed farming, woodworking, trapshooting, traveling and above all, he enjoyed his family and friends. He was a committee member of the McGillivray Special Drainage District, The Knights of Columbus and Kankakee County Farm Bureau.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Herscher American Legion.
Duane was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Goodrich and a member of the Sacred Heart Church Council.
In addition to his wife, Shirley; surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Daryl (Connie) Ferris and Dean (Jan) Ferris, all of Bonfield, and Brian (Susan) Ferris, of Sumter, S.C.; one brother and sister-in-law, Dallas (Joyce) Ferris, of Irwin; seven grandchildren, Brenden, Brett, Tyler, Ally, Paige, Kyle and Piper; two great-grandchildren, Waylon and Averie; and two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Roger (Rita) West and Dino (Cheryl) Helopoulos, all of Bonfield.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and LaVanche West; and brother-in-law, Robert West.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Goodrich, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone.
Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Building Fund or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley).
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!