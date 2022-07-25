HOOPESTON — Dr. Thomas Maudlin, 90, passed away peacefully July 15, 2022, in Hoopeston, surrounded by family.

Tom was born Jan. 21, 1932, the son of Allen and Hallie (Carter) Maudlin, of Georgetown. His family was members of the Elwood Quaker Church. The core tenets of the Quaker religion served as a foundation for Tom throughout his entire life.

He graduated from Georgetown High School and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at the encouragement of his ag teacher. While attending the University of Illinois, he was introduced to Roberta Callahan, a roommate’s cousin, who was a senior at Ridge Farm High School. This blind date changed his life forever, and they were married June 13, 1954.

