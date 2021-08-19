BOURBONNAIS — Dr. Peter N. Ching, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 17, 2021) at the Journey Care nursing home in Chicago.
He was born March 9, 1948, in China, the son of Daisy Chan and Siu Wai Ching
Peter married Nora Li in July of 1979, in Joliet. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher Ching and Cynthia Chen, of Chicago, and Brian and Melanie Ching, of Yorba Linda, Calif.; one sister, Shirley (Ken) Hsu, of Hong Kong, China; and four grandchildren, Caelen and Kai Ching and Aria and Elliott Ching.
His parents preceded him in death.
Dr. Ching was a retired dentist from Momence, where he practiced for over 30 years.
He was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and the Kankakee Dental Association and American Dental Association.
Peter enjoyed playing ping pong, watching action movies and listening to classical music.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home Chapel in Momence.
Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
