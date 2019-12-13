Dr. Michael Van Dehey, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Michael was born July 23, 1953, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Ervin and Ida Aden Van Dehey. He married Hanh Tran Thi My on June 13, 2012.
He was a chiropractor.
Michael loved playing guitar, cooking on the grill, and was excellent at Origami. Dr. Van Dehey was very much loved by his family, friends and patients for his love of others and his kind spirit.
Surviving are his wife, Hanh Tran Thi My, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Anna An Doan, of Bourbonnais; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Larry Hammond, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Anne Van Dehey, of Bourbonnais; six nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
His parents preceded him in death.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to his daughter’s education.
