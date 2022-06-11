KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Surrounded by family, Linda Topping M.D., age 79, passed away May 31, 2022, at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich.
She had lived in Kalamazoo for 22 years.
Linda was very interested in education. Dr. Topping received her bachelor’s degree cum laude from Barnard College (Columbia University) in New York City. She earned a master’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Topping earned her medical degree from the Abraham Lincoln College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago.
In her first postgraduate year, she trained in pediatrics at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Topping then completed a three-year residency in general psychiatry at the University of Chicago.
Professionally, she was interested in psychotherapy and psychopharmacology. Dr. Topping had special interest in the treatment of chronically mentally ill adults. She practiced psychiatry in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Michigan.
Dr. Topping enjoyed reading, gardening, water-skiing (when she was young) and traveling. She visited most states of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. She also traveled to Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean in the Americas. Dr. Topping visited several countries in Europe, as well as Tanzania, Kenya, Australia and New Zealand.
Surviving are her children, Mara Topping Mittenthal, of Chicago, and Lindsey Topping Mittenthal, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; her sister, Joan Topping, of Troy, Mich.; her brother, Harry (Susan) Topping, of Valencia, Calif.; two nieces and three nephews; her special friends, Marilyn Mittenthal D.O., of Kalamazoo, Pam Mattison Kramer, of Portage, and Judy Pigg, of Portage.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry Topping and Ruth Irwin Topping; and her twin sons, David and Graham Topping O’Brien, who died prematurely.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Unity Church of Kalamazoo, 1204 Whites Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49008. Private interment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Barnard College, Attn: Development and Alumnae Relations, 3009 Broadway, New York, NY 10027 (please write “Scholarship in honor of Linda Topping ‘64” in the memo line), or Unity Church of Kalamazoo, 1204 Whites Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49008, or the charity of the donor’s choice.