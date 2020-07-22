BOURBONNAIS — Dr. Lee M. Zielsdorf, 77, of Bourbonnais, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday (July 19, 2020).
He was born Dec. 30, 1942, the son of Marvin and Lavilla Zielsdorf, of Wausau, Wis.
Lee graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1961. He was a member of the 1960 Wisconsin State Basketball Championship team. In 1961, he received the American Legion Bronze Medal for athletics.
He received his undergraduate degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, in 1967. He played baseball for the university in his freshman year.
Lee was a Vietnam Veteran, serving with the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971.
After his discharge from the Army, he attended the Podiatric Medical School in Chicago, earning his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine Degree in 1976. After completing his surgical residency, he joined the practice of Dr. Charles Witt in Bourbonnais. He retired from this partnership in 2001 and moved to Arizona.
Lee enjoyed being a cowboy and being in the cattle business. He was part owner of MTZ Cattle Company, a commercial cow and calf ranch in Colorado.
He also enjoyed hunting along with his beloved German Shorthaired Pointers, and playing golf with friends whenever possible.
He leaves behind the loves of his life, his three children, Lee M. Zielsdorf Jr., of Arizona, Kristina Heinze (Tyler), of Illinois, and Shannon Zielsdorf, M.D., of Los Angeles; as well as his two beautiful grandchildren, Hayden and Holden Heinze, of Illinois; and his ex-wife, Annabella Zielsdorf, of Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Hospice of the Valley in Peoria, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!