GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Dr. Julie Ann Ross, 78, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away June 2, 2020, at Seton Medical Center Williamson, in Round Rock, Texas, as a result of heart failure.
She was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Alton, the daughter of Lawrence and Lillian. Julie married Larry Ross on July 31, 1965, in Godfrey.
He survives, of Georgetown, Texas.
Also surviving are sons, Kelly A. Williams and Andy Williams, of The Woodlands, Texas; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence and Lillian; and siblings, John David and Marke Whiteside.
