MOMENCE — Dr. Hermila “Hermie” Ramirez, 86, of Momence, passed away Oct. 8, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 5, 1935, the daughter of Margarita Barriega Aguilar and Luis Aguilar, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hermie was an educator and was especially proud of earning her Ph.D. She worked as a professor and for the Kankakee School District 111, as a director for the Hispanic Migrant Program. She was very passionate about her work, going above and beyond to help the migrant men, women and children achieve a better life. Hermie overcame many barriers, resulting in endless accomplishments, but enjoyed doing so with those who helped her along the way. She was an advocate for volunteering, higher education and promoting excellence.
Surviving are her six children, Margarita (Daryl) LeBeau, of Momence, Peter (Debbie) Ramirez, of Milwaukee, Wis., Alex (Kristen) Ramirez, of Milwaukee, Wis., Veronica Smith, of Crete, Caroline (Edwin) Viglia, of Kankakee, and Karl (Liz) Ramirez, of San Diego, Calif.; her sister, Olivia Aguilar, of Momence; 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Manuel “Sergio: Aguilar and Alexander “Nico” Aguilar.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence.
Funeral arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 119 Market St., Momence, IL 60954.
